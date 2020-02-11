'Player we need': Some Everton fans debate return for reported Silva target

It is no secret that Everton are big fans of Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure; could he swap Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window?

Abdoulaye Doucoure certainly knows how to work the media.

A player who looked a shadow of his former self during Watford’s miserable start to the Premier League season has been reborn since Nigel Pearson took over at Vicarage Road.

Pushed forwards into a number ten role which allows a mercurial talent to do what he does best, Doucoure is back to powering through top-flight back lines like Yaya Toure in his heyday, thumping a stunning strike into the top corner during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion.

And it is surely no coincidence that he has chosen now, while he is enjoying his best form in months, to announce that he is open to move away from Hertfordshire over the summer.

“Obviously, if I am pushed to change clubs, it will be to make a step forward,” Doucoure, who is confident that Watford will not stand in his way, told the Mirror.

“If a club of a high level comes and makes an interesting offer for me, of course the club will let me go easily.”

Marco Silva might have lost his job at Everton back in December but the departure of one of Doucoure’s biggest fans should not stop The Toffees from renewing their interest in a powerhouse Premier League star, a man they tried and failed to sign for £27 million back in August (L'Equipe).

As any Everton fan will tell you, an all-action midfield dynamo capable of grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck is long overdue at Goodison Park.

Him next to André — dougas (@_1878) February 10, 2020

He’s a good player him would do well for us — ancelotti_bluewhitearmy (@carlos_bluearmy) February 11, 2020

Would take doucoure an delboy off Watford @Everton — ⚽️Thomas J EFC (@TommyJaymoEFC) February 10, 2020

Get doucoure in — Richard Traynor (@Richard_T_efc) February 9, 2020

No chance of Traore unless we offer an obscene amount of money.Dont think palace will give Zaha up without a fight even if he does wanna leave.Doucoure is prob the easier of them to get.Think mid next year will be Gomes and Gbamin if he gets fit — Stu Ely (@StuElyF1EFC) February 9, 2020

How old is he? I rate him when I watch him and I think he's the type of player we need (progressive, will carry the ball into space if it's there), but obviously the price we would be paying would be hefty. Hard to believe there isn't a better value option abroad — Liam ⚽ (@LiamShipsides) February 11, 2020