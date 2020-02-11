Quick links

'Player we need': Some Everton fans debate return for reported Silva target

Danny Owen
Everton fans celebrate Chris Smalling of Manchester United's own goal by lighting a flare during The Emirates FA Cup semi final match between Everton and Manchester United at Wembley...
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It is no secret that Everton are big fans of Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure; could he swap Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window?

Watford's French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure (R) on his way to score his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Watford...

Abdoulaye Doucoure certainly knows how to work the media.

A player who looked a shadow of his former self during Watford’s miserable start to the Premier League season has been reborn since Nigel Pearson took over at Vicarage Road.

Pushed forwards into a number ten role which allows a mercurial talent to do what he does best, Doucoure is back to powering through top-flight back lines like Yaya Toure in his heyday, thumping a stunning strike into the top corner during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion.

And it is surely no coincidence that he has chosen now, while he is enjoying his best form in months, to announce that he is open to move away from Hertfordshire over the summer.

Troy Deeney of Watford celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with Abdoulaye Doucoure of Watford during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Watford FC at Villa Park on...

“Obviously, if I am pushed to change clubs, it will be to make a step forward,” Doucoure, who is confident that Watford will not stand in his way, told the Mirror.

“If a club of a high level comes and makes an interesting offer for me, of course the club will let me go easily.”

Marco Silva might have lost his job at Everton back in December but the departure of one of Doucoure’s biggest fans should not stop The Toffees from renewing their interest in a powerhouse Premier League star, a man they tried and failed to sign for £27 million back in August (L'Equipe).

As any Everton fan will tell you, an all-action midfield dynamo capable of grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck is long overdue at Goodison Park.

Abdoulaye Doucoure of Watford celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Watford FC at Old Trafford on March 30, 2019 in...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

