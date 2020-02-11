Quick links

Report: Leicester reportedly planning to make loan star's move permanent

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers celebrates his teams first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Leicester FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2019 in Burnley,...
Brendan Rodgers's Premier League high-flyers Leicester City have an agreement to sign Ryan Bennett from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leicester City unveil new signing Ryan Bennett at Belvoir Drive Training Complex on January 31, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Leicester City are already looking to complete a £5 million summer signing with Ryan Bennett set to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers on a permanent basis, according to The Express (11 February, page 56).

It’s not often these days that a transfer between two Premier League clubs goes completely under the radar. But Bennett’s loan move from Wolves to Leicester came right out of the blue on deadline day, the long-serving Molineux favourite joining forces with Brendan Rodgers until the end of the season.

 

The former Norwich and Peterborough man is yet to make his debut for The Foxes, having been left out of the squad for Leicester’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Chelsea at the start of February.

But it seems that Bennett has made a real impression behind the scenes. Because Leicester, The Express claims, are already planning to trigger the £5 million option-to-buy clause in the 29-year-old’s contract.

Ryan Bennett of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the UEFA Europa League group K match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sporting Braga at Molineux on September 19, 2019 in Wolverhampton,...

Bennett is hardly the most eye-catching signing Leicester could possibly make but, with Rodgers’ high-flying team facing the challenge of balancing Premier League commitments with European football in the near future, they need all the players they can get.

Bennett will add experience and quality in reserve at the King Power, while potentially replacing the 36-year-old club captain Wes Morgan on a long-term basis.

The Sun (9 February, page 63) reports that Wolves are keeping tabs on Sheffield United's £30 million-rated John Egan, a commanding centre-half who has shone in a back three at Bramall Lane. The Republic of Ireland internatioanl could be a readymade successfor Bennett in Nuno Espirito Santo's squad.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

