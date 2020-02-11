Quick links

'Good option': Nuno suggests teenager could make his Wolves debut soon

Danny Owen
Nuno Espirito Santo the manager
Wolverhampton Wanderers only have one senior striker so don't be surprised if January signing Leonardo Campana makes his Premier League debut.

Leonardo Campana stretches during Wolverhampton Wanderers Training Session at La Quinta Football Fields on February 05, 2020 in Marbella, Spain.

Nuno Espirito Santo has hinted at an imminent debut for new Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Leonardo Campana, admitting to WolvesBite that the January signing is already training with the first-team.

With Wolves looking to secure a place in the Premier League’s top six while sprinting into the latter stages of the Europa League, Nuno’s rather tight-knit squad will be stretched to it’s limit over the next few months.

And with Raul Jimenez the only senior centre-forward currently plying his trade at Molineux, a little-known 19-year-old could soon be dunked in at the deep end.

 

Campana moved to England from Barcelona SC last month, though the teenager has been left out of the matchday squad for league games against Liverpool and Manchester United.

Nuno, however, suggests that a top-flight debut will come sooner rather than later.

“He’s been training with us. He’s finished his participation with the national team and I think he’s adapting from the first day I saw him. It’s about progressing and improving and transforming into a good option for us,” said the former Porto and Valencia coach, hinting that Campana is now the second-choice striker after Patrick Cutrone’s move to Fiorentina.

“He’s working well. He’s a good player. Hopefully you can see for yourself but I think he’s a good option. But he’s a good back-up to have and a player we want to improve and to make him better.

Leonardo Campana of Ecuador gestures after the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Third Place Play-Off match between Italy and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 14, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.

“This is our philosophy – always trying to bring players that we believe have space for improvement.”

Campana might be something of an unknown quantity but he arrives in England with a glowing reputation. At 19, a physical number nine who has been compared to Robert Lewandowski already has four international caps to his name.

And it was his six-goal haul which fired Ecuador to glory at the South American U20 Championships this time last year. Clearly, this is a man for the big occasion.

Leonardo Campana of Ecuador competes for the ball with Oh Sehun of Korea Republic during the FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic on June 11, 2019 in...

