Pundit suggests one Premier League boss has 'done better job than Klopp' this season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder have both impressed in the top flight this season.

Premier League pundit Lee Dixon has claimed that Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has done arguably a "better job" than Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in the top flight this season (official PL website).

Klopp won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for the fifth time this month, picking up the January gong as the Reds continued their march towards the title with just one draw in the league all season.

Liverpool currently boast a 22-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, and given the chasm between the two sides and the Reds' impressive form, it would certainly appear at this stage that the title is a foregone conclusion.

Wilder, meanwhile, took Sheff Utd into the Premier League by finishing second in the Championship last term and has steered the Blades to fifth place in the top flight, their 39 points one more than their total in 2006-07, the last time they were in the Premier League.

In addition, their 24 goals conceded is the best defensive record behind Liverpool and their seven losses are the fewest by a promoted side at this stage of the season since the six recorded by Fulham in 2001-02.

"Arguably he has done a better job than Klopp," Arsenal legend Dixon told the Premier League website about Wilder. "The way they are playing, the tactics on the pitch... it's surprised a lot of opposition the way he has gone about the game. I think arguably he should be up there at the top of that list."

Liverpool are next in action this Saturday with a trip to Norwich City, while Sheff Utd host Brighton at Bramall Lane on Saturday 22 February.