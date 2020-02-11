Quick links

Darren Bent tips both Forest and Leeds to miss out on Championship top two

Dan Coombs
Pundit expects Fulham to win automatic promotion

Darren Bent of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Bolton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at the Reebok Stadium on...

Darren Bent has told The Times he expects both Leeds United and Nottingham Forest to miss out on automatic promotion.

He is instead tipping Fulham to clinch second place with West Bromwich Albion in first.

 

The Baggies have a four point lead at the top of the table, with Leeds, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Brentford separated by two points.

Ahead of Leeds' visit to Brentford tonight, Bent is tipping both sides to finish in the play-offs.

He expects Leeds to finish third, adding: "I know from my time at Derby County how missing out the previous season can prey on the minds of players."

Joe Lolley (23) of Nottingham Forest tackles Jack Harrison (22) of Leeds United leading to his teams second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds...

The former Rams striker predicts rivals Forest to finish fifth, commenting: "The top two looks just out of their reach."

Forest fans will likely dispute that. Right now they are just one point off second place after beating Leeds 2-0 at the weekend.

Sabri Lamouchi's side host Charlton tonight, before a huge game away at West Brom at the weekend.

Win that, and automatic promotion will be very much in Forest's grasp.

Bent believes Fulham will pip their rivals to second, adding: "Scott Parker’s team have won six and drawn two of their past nine games and I fancy them to continue that form despite a run-in which includes some tough away fixtures against Leeds, Nottingham Forest and West Brom."

Fulham face Millwall away tonight, and end the month with a tricky game against play-off hopefuls Preston.

 

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham celebrates after scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Fulham at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea on Friday 29th November 2019.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

