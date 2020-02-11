Darren Bent tips both Forest and Leeds to miss out on Championship top two

Pundit expects Fulham to win automatic promotion

Darren Bent has told The Times he expects both Leeds United and Nottingham Forest to miss out on automatic promotion.

He is instead tipping Fulham to clinch second place with West Bromwich Albion in first.

The Baggies have a four point lead at the top of the table, with Leeds, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Brentford separated by two points.

Ahead of Leeds' visit to Brentford tonight, Bent is tipping both sides to finish in the play-offs.

He expects Leeds to finish third, adding: "I know from my time at Derby County how missing out the previous season can prey on the minds of players."

The former Rams striker predicts rivals Forest to finish fifth, commenting: "The top two looks just out of their reach."

Forest fans will likely dispute that. Right now they are just one point off second place after beating Leeds 2-0 at the weekend.

Sabri Lamouchi's side host Charlton tonight, before a huge game away at West Brom at the weekend.

Win that, and automatic promotion will be very much in Forest's grasp.

Bent believes Fulham will pip their rivals to second, adding: "Scott Parker’s team have won six and drawn two of their past nine games and I fancy them to continue that form despite a run-in which includes some tough away fixtures against Leeds, Nottingham Forest and West Brom."

Fulham face Millwall away tonight, and end the month with a tricky game against play-off hopefuls Preston.