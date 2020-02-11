Confirmed Brentford v Leeds lineups: Change at left back, Augustin on the bench, no Poveda

Brentford host Leeds United at Griffin Park this evening.

Brentford starting XI: Raya; Dalsgaard, Pinnock, Jeanvier, Henry; Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva; Mbeumo, Benrahma, Watkins.

Brentford substitutes: Daniels, Valencia, Marcondes, Fosu, Baptiste, Racic, Roerslev.

Leeds United starting XI: Casilla; Ayling, White, Cooper, Dallas; Phillips, Klich, Hernandez; Harrison, Costa, Bamford.

Leeds United substitutes: Meslier, Douglas, Alioski, Berardi, Stevens, Shackleton, Augustin.

Brentford start with David Raya between the sticks, behind a back four of Henrik Dalsgaard, Ethan Pinnock, Julian Jeanvier and Rico Henry.

Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen and Josh Dasilva feature in the three-man midfield, with the dangerous attack of Bryan Mbeumo, Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins leading the line.

Recent Leeds target Shandon Baptiste is on the bench, alongside Luke Daniels, Joel Valencia, Emiliano Marcondes, Tarique Fosu, Luka Racic and Mads Roerslev.

Leeds United go with Kiko Casilla in goal tonight despite recent calls for him to be dropped in favour of substitute Illan Meslier.

Luke Ayling, Ben White, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas line up across the back four, with Kalvin Phillips returning to protect the defence.

Mateuz Klich and Pablo Hernandez join Phillips in midfield, with Jack Harrison and Helder Costa out wide.

Patrick Bamford leads the line up top, meaning Jean-Kevin Augustin is again named on the bench after his 20-minute cameo against Nottingham Forest.

Barry Douglas, Ezgjan Alioski, Gaetano Berardi, Jordan Stevens and Jamie Shackleton join Meslier and Augustin on the bench tonight, with no sign of Ian Carlo Poveda after his participation in an Under-23 game on Monday.