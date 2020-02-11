Coach hints at wanting Rangers ace permanently, would have to give up on Ibrox dream

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty has moved on loan to Hibernian.

The 23-year-old made his dream move to Ibrox in January 2018 having grown up supporting Rangers, earning his switch after impressing at Hamilton Academical.

After featuring regularly for Graeme Murty, Docherty found it difficult to nail down a spot under Steven Gerrard, and spent the season on loan at Shrewsbury Town instead.

With 10 goals and 11 assists last season, Docherty certainly impressed at Shrewsbury, but his exploits haven't taken him any closer to playing first-team football at Rangers.

The Gers have unsurprisingly chosen to loan him out again, sending him to Hibernian as the midfielder was swapped for striker Florian Kamberi on deadline day in January.

Docherty has played twice for Hibs now, and scored his first goal for the club in the 4-1 Scottish Cup win over BSC Glasgow on Sunday afternoon.

That's a strong start for Docherty, and Hibs assistant John Potter has hinted to the Glasgow Evening Times that the club are interested in a permanent move for Docherty.

“Look, he is a good player,” said Potter. “We want good players at this club. Obviously he is contracted to Rangers [until summer 2022], we just have to wait and see. But if there are good players and guys we can think we can get in we would love to have them,” he added.

This summer may be the crucial point for Docherty; Rangers have a number of midfielders ahead of him, and if he impresses on loan at Hibs, it may be time to give up on his Ibrox dream and head elsewhere permanently, as he will have again shown that he's too good to be sitting on the sidelines.