Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

'Suiiiii', 'things I like to see': Some Celtic fans erupt over update on club Twitter

Giuseppe Labellarte
Abd Hatem Elhamed of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has confirmed that Hatem Abd Elhamed is back in training.

Abd Hatem Elhamed of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.

A number of Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to rejoice in Neil Lennon's fitness update on Hoops defender Hatem Abd Elhamed.

The defender has been out of action for a number of months but the Bhoys manager confirmed that he is back in training along with fellow Israel international Nir Bitton.

Subscribe

Elhamed has been out of action since Celtic’s 2-1 win at Lazio in the Europa League, meaning he has not played since early November.

 

 

Bitton, meanwhile, has not been seen since the Hoops' 2-1 Scottish Cup success at Partick Thistle last month.

"We're okay," Lennon told the Celtic media team. "Hatem and Nir are back in training and Elyounoussi and Christie got a run out at the weekend. No injuries picked up either."

The Celtic manager's update was met with a positive response on social media by the Parkhead faithful, some of whom focused on Elhamed's return to training:

Elhamed joined Celtic last summer from Hapoel Be'er Sheva in a reported £1.6million deal (BBC Sport) on a contract until the summer of 2023, and has made 13 appearances for the Hoops so far (Transfermarkt).

Up next for the Scottish Premiership leaders is Wednesday night's league game at Parkhead against Hearts.

A general view of Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Celtic and Zenit St Petersburg at the Celtic Park on February 15, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch