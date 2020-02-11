'Suiiiii', 'things I like to see': Some Celtic fans erupt over update on club Twitter

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has confirmed that Hatem Abd Elhamed is back in training.

A number of Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to rejoice in Neil Lennon's fitness update on Hoops defender Hatem Abd Elhamed.

The defender has been out of action for a number of months but the Bhoys manager confirmed that he is back in training along with fellow Israel international Nir Bitton.

Subscribe

Elhamed has been out of action since Celtic’s 2-1 win at Lazio in the Europa League, meaning he has not played since early November.

Bitton, meanwhile, has not been seen since the Hoops' 2-1 Scottish Cup success at Partick Thistle last month.

"We're okay," Lennon told the Celtic media team. "Hatem and Nir are back in training and Elyounoussi and Christie got a run out at the weekend. No injuries picked up either."

The Celtic manager's update was met with a positive response on social media by the Parkhead faithful, some of whom focused on Elhamed's return to training:

>Hatem back in training



SUIIIIII — Aidan Firth (@aif123_2) February 11, 2020

HHHHAAAAAATTTTTTEEEEEMMMM!!!!!!!!!! — Äñdrêw MçPhåïl (@AndyBoi1888) February 11, 2020

Hatem frimpong and moi will complete that team — Owen67 (@OMCC90) February 11, 2020

Brilliant! — LouMun 67 (@lfmunro) February 11, 2020

Nice one hatem. Right back and easily slot in to back 3. — Jamie O'neill (@jamiebhoy67) February 11, 2020

Hatem. Things I like to see. — Free Rogic. (@celticforever8) February 11, 2020

Get Hatem wrapped in cotton wool for Europa League and Sevco games. He can stay at home in front of the fire for the rest. — Chris Sim (@ChrisySim) February 11, 2020

Elhamed joined Celtic last summer from Hapoel Be'er Sheva in a reported £1.6million deal (BBC Sport) on a contract until the summer of 2023, and has made 13 appearances for the Hoops so far (Transfermarkt).

Up next for the Scottish Premiership leaders is Wednesday night's league game at Parkhead against Hearts.