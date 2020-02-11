Call Of Duty: How to get Ghost in Modern Warfare Season 2 from the Battle Pass

How get the new Operator Ghost from the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 Battle Pass.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 commences later this evening. Fans of the never-ending multiplayer series will be happy to see the return of the popular Modern Warfare 2 map Rust, meanwhile there's also a bunch of multiplayer modes to look forward to in the future including Infected Ground War. The new season will also provide new Operator Ghost who you will be able to get from the Battle Pass on day one.

A lot of people had hoped that Season 2 for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare would mark the debut of the much-anticipated 200-player multiplayer mode Battle Royale. Unfortunately, this doesn't appear to be the case judging by the season's trailer and roadmap.

However, while Battle Royale continues to be a hypothetical thanks to there being nothing but leaks, what is concrete is that fans will be able to get and unlock Operator Ghost from day one when the new season begins.

How to get Operator Ghost in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2

Players should be able to get Operator Ghost in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 on day one.

Activision notes that Ghost will be unlocked at Tier 0 after purchasing the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 Battle Pass.

After purchasing the Battle Pass, you should immediately be able to unlock Ghost along with additional goodies including a new Operator Mission.

"Simon 'Ghost' Riley first originated in Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 2 and is a British special forces Operator and a commanding officer in Captain Price’s Task Force 141," says Activision.

"He is an expert at clandestine tradecraft, sabotage, and infiltration."

In addition to Ghost, the Battle Pass will also provide access to 100 Tiers of content featuring over 100 items that can be unlocked just by playing.

You will have access to weapon blueprints, XP tokens, Operator skins and challenges, watches, plus the ability to earn 1,300 CoD Points.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 Battle Pass bundle

Activision notes that you can also purchase the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 Battle Pass bundle.

What this does is provide access to the same 100 Tiers of content while also giving you 20 immediately activated Tier skips.

This bundle can be bought anytime during the second season, "and it rewards players on all of their previous tier progression, doling out any unlocked items that were behind locked tiers while advancing them 20 additional Tiers up the Battle Pass".

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.