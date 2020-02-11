CoD Modern Warfare Season 2: Battle Royale not in roadmap for new multiplayer modes

The much-anticipated Battle Royale for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare is not included in the Season 2 roadmap for new multiplayer modes.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 will commence today. An exciting trailer was leaked and then officially published yesterday showcasing the return of the classic and popular multiplayer map Rust, but a lot of fans are still wondering if the previously leaked Battle Royale is going to be a feature of the second season. Unfortunately, Activision and Infinity Ward's roadmap highly suggests it won't be.

Before Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 starts this evening, you all have double XP bonuses to take advantage of until 09:00 PST, 12:00 EST and 17:00 GMT. These are the times for when the promo ends so you only have a few hours left to get busy.

Now, back onto Season 2, Activision and Infinity Ward's roadmap has been revealed. It includes a bunch of exciting additions that will please fans, but the glaring omission is Battle Royale.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 Battle Royale mode

Battle Royale has been anticipated by many Call Of Duty Modern Warfare fans as a multiplayer mode that would arrive as a part of Season 2.

There have been numerous leaks of the Battle Royale mode in the past such as in December 2019 when an in-game bug appeared to reveal the map.

In addition to this bug, January 2020 also saw another leak with Metro reporting that YouTube channel The Gaming Revolution had been sent a loading screen image by an anonymous dataminer.

The much-speculated Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Battle Royale mode is said to include 200-players judging by a datamine back in November, but nothing has been officially revealed.

Many had hoped that the hypothetical multiplayer mode would be a part of Season 2, yet that doesn't appear to be the case thanks to Activision's trailer yesterday and their roadmap.

It's still possible that the mode could be a surprise or a free spin-off as also rumoured, but for now all we know about Season 2 prior to its launch is what has been shared.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 roadmap

The Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 roadmap was leaked yesterday and then confirmed to be authentic by Charlie Intel.

Activision's roadmap shows what fans can expect from Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 on day one:

New multiplayer maps

Rust

Atlas Superior

New Ground War map

Zhokov Boneyard

New Gunfight Maps

Bazaar

And more

New multiplayer modes

Gunfight Tournaments

CDL Playlist

New Operator

Ghost

New weapons

GRAU 5.56

STRIKER 45

In addition to the above that should all be available from day one, the roadmap also shows what will be released further down the line:

New multiplayer map

Khandor Hideout

New Operators

Talon

Mace

New multiplayer modes

Infected Ground War

Gunfight Variants

NVG Reinforce

And more

The Season 2 roadmap additionally shows that another new weapon will be added in addition to GRAU and STRIKER, but so far its identity is classified.

Infected Ground War is perhaps the most exciting multiplayer mode that will be added, but fans will notice the absence of Battle Royale.

It's possible Activision and Infinity Ward are keeping it as a surprise, but it appears likely that the much-anticipated 200-player mode won't be a part of the second season.