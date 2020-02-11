Brian Deane offers advice to Leeds United players

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United have suffered a loss in form over the past 10 games.

Brian Deane has issued some advice to Leeds United's players in a bid to help them overcome the "horrible learning experience" from last season's failed promotion bid (Sky Sports News).

Last term, the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa were in superb form in the first half of the Championship campaign.

However, a drop-off in form in the second half ended up costing them dear as they slipped out of the top two and then were beaten in the playoff semi-finals.

This season, Leeds have also been impressive in the first half but, with just two wins from their last 10 league games, alarm bells are starting to ring once again.

Deane acknowledges that the Whites play "fantastic football" but he believes that, after Christmas, the bottom line becomes getting results and getting over that line.

"Obviously psychologically it will get under the skin of people and the only people who can reverse that trend is the players," Deane told Sky Sports News.

"If you're a player you have to embrace what happened last year and think 'okay I've had the experience now' and look at it as a positive. Learn from it and just move on.

"I really do believe that when you come through those situations you become stronger. It was a horrible learning experience for everybody involved in the club but now they have to look at it and say 'we will learn from the mistakes of last year'."

Up next for Leeds is Tuesday night's Championship trip to Brentford.