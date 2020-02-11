'Bielsa was like no': TalkSport pundit makes transfer claim about Leeds United amid problems

Leeds United signed Jean Kevin Augustin last month.

Danny Mills has claimed that Marcelo Bielsa said 'no' to goalscorers that were offered to Leeds last month because they didn't suit what the Whites manager wanted at the club.

Speaking to TalkSport (09/02/2020 at 16:50 pm), former Leeds defender, Mills, questioned why Bielsa didn't just snap up a goalscorer even if he didn't suit what he wanted in terms of work-rate off the ball.

"I believe there were goalscorers on the radar," Mills told TalkSport. "Che Adams, he hasn't scored that much [in the Premier League]. There were other players that were available.

"I believe there were other players that were offered. But Bielsa was like 'no, they are not fit enough and they are not ready to do what I want to do in terms of the way that we play and what I need for the team'.

"You're thinking 'that's Patrick Bamford'. He runs around and works his socks off. But he's not putting the ball into the back of the net. Sometimes, you need that somebody a little different. I don't care if he's not going to run anywhere. If the ball comes into the box and he puts it into the back of the net because Leeds create a lot of chances then surely that's who you should sign."

Jean Kevin Augustin was the man who was purchased by Leeds last month, but it does seem as though that the club could have secured the services of a player who is more known to the Championship.

What perhaps irks Leeds fans more is that they expected Augustin to be, at the very least, part of the Leeds matchday squad that lost to Wigan a couple of weeks ago. But instead, Bielsa felt he needed to get used to his ways of playing.

That decision by Bielsa, added with the fact that Leeds would go onto lose the Wigan game, didn't help anyone's cause, as the January recruit did end up making his debut away at Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

Given Leeds' struggles during their past 10 games, and Bamford's continued problems in the attacking, it remains to be seen whether Augustin will start at Brentford tonight.

But Whites fans are well aware that they shouldn't count their chickens and more than likely the same team that played at the City Ground will feature at Griffin Park.