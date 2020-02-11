Ben Davies is trying to get fit enough to face Aston Villa

Ben Davies seems to be nearing a return to action with the clash against Aston Villa the target.

Ben Davies has been out with an ankle/foot injury and hasn't played since being subbed off against West Ham on 23rd November.

But according to Evening Standard, Davies is looking to get up-to-speed in time to face Aston Villa this weekend - which would be his first Premier League match this year.

The Welsh international has played just six league games this season, but four of them were starts so it seems once fully recovered, the full-back could slot straight back in the Spurs squad.

The 26-year-old has also played twice in the UEFA Champions League, managing to get an assist against Olympiacos.

During his absence, Japhet Tanganga has played in the Welshman's usual left-back position - playing three times in the Premier League against Liverpool, Watford and Manchester City.

Tottenham currently sits two points behind Sheffield United in sixth on the league table, so having a useful player like Davies potentially nearing return - the Lilywhites will be more confident about challenging for a top-five spot.

Jose Mourinho's side is on the verge of winning three league matches in a row so this is definitely a boost for Spurs heading into the Aston Villa match, as it gives Mourinho more options when picking his all-important defence.