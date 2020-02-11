Bayern Munich lining up swoop for Liverpool's Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino has reportedly attracted attention from German giants Bayern Munich.

Liverpool have benefited heavily from having Roberto Firmino in their side this season. The Brazilian plays an unselfish role for the Reds, with a mix of assisting his teammates and banging them in himself.

Firmino has scored eight goals in the Premier League this season and has also registered seven assists.

With Robert Lewandowski the main man at Bayern Munich, the Polish international would surely love to have someone like the 28-year-old to assist in adding to his goal tally.

According to The Sun, 'Boss Hans Flick [Bayern Munich manager] believes the 28-year-old Brazilian [Roberto Firmino] is the ideal player to bring in to lead the attack with Robert Lewandowski.'

The publication also stated that the fee could be reach amounts as high as £75m this summer, which would be enough money to potentially help fund a move for Timo Werner - or at least balance the books a little bit to help the deal get done.

Lewandowski is flying in the Bundesliga right now, scoring 22 goals in 21 league matches while also registering three assists - but the Polish international is more interested in scoring them himself rather than helping his teammates out.

This selfishness from the 31-year-old could be why Bayern are now looking to someone like Firmino, as the Brazilian is arguably one of the most unselfish forwards around.

One things for sure, with Lewandowski's goalscoring and Firmino's willingness to assist, the pair could make a very clinical duo - should the move actually happen of course.