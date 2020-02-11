Meet Baghdad Central star Charlotte Spencer: Actress is a veteran of BBC One's Line of Duty!

Channel 4's latest drama Baghdad Central has exploded onto our screens but what do we know about star actress Charlotte Spencer?

There has been no shortage of gripping drama series to get our teeth stuck into so far in 2020.

In the last few weeks alone we've been greeted with the likes of Dracula, series 23 of Silent Witness and White House Farm on both the BBC and ITV as well as Deadwater Fell on Channel 4.

The new year's offering of drama is only improving as well with Channel 4 also now airing Iraq War thriller Baghdad Central which looks to be taking a degree of inspiration from Amazon Prime's Jack Ryan series.

The series, understandably, takes place in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad and the show is filled to the brim with notable cast members including one Charlotte Spencer, a veteran of BBC One's Line of Duty.

What is Baghdad Central about?

Baghdad Central tells the story of an Iraqi police officer, Khafaji, whose life is turned upside down when the Iraq War begins in 2003.

After losing his job, Khafaji's daughter disappears and during the search for his missing child, he is recruited by a British ex-police officer tasked with rebuilding the Iraqi police force.

While tracking down his daughter, Khafaji discovers that she may have become involved in something far more sinister than he ever could have imagined.

Meet Charlotte Spencer and her character Megan Ford

In Baghdad Central, Charlotte Spencer takes on the role of Megan Ford and in episode 1 is shown to work in the same building Frank Temple.

You could argue that Charlotte's experience on the BBC drama Line of Duty, where she appeared in several episodes in series 2, has served as good preparation for her role in Baghdad Central.

The 28-year-old actress has been on the path to being a performer since she was just three years old when she took up ballet and by the age of 11, she was enrolled into the Sylvia Young Theatre School in Marylebone in London.

What else has Charlotte Spencer been in?

Charlotte Spencer made her professional on-screen acting debut back in 2007 when, at the age of 16, she appeared in two episodes of the BBC and HBO drama Five Days.

From 2009 until 2013, Charlotte provided the voice of the lead character in the kids' TV show Angelina Ballerina during which time she also made her film acting debut in 2011's Wild Bill before she secured a minor role in the musical epic Les Miserables.

More recently, Charlotte Spencer has lent her talents to The Living and the Dead which is arguably her biggest role to date as well as the Watership Down TV mini-series and most recently ITV's Sanditon.

The year 2020 looks like it could be another promising year for Charlotte Spencer too with roles coming in the film Misbehaviour and the musical adaptation of Cinderella.

Meanwhile, Baghdad Central continues on Channel 4 on Monday, February 17th while the whole series is also available to stream on All 4.