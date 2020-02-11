'Baffling': Ian Wright and Paul Merson criticise Leeds United's January move

Leeds United signed striker Jean-Kevin Augustin in January.

Pundits Ian Wright and Paul Merson have both voiced their concerns over Leeds United signing striker Jean-Kevin Augustin in January.

The Whites needed to bring in a new striker in January, as Arsenal decided to recall Eddie Nketiah from his loan spell at Elland Road.

A host of options were linked, but Leeds ended up pulling off a massive coup by luring Augustin on loan from Leipzig, having cut his loan at Monaco short.

Leeds have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season, and fans got a first glimpse of him in the first team on Saturday as he made a 19-minute cameo in the 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

There is plenty of expectation on the shoulders of the Frenchman, but he clearly needs some fitness work right now as he isn't quite ready to be starting games.

Leeds don't have much time to get him up to speed, and with two wins in the last 10 Championship games, they need Augustin to be fit and firing soon.

Two pundits don't appear too impressed though, with Ian Wright telling BBC Radio Five Live that he found the signing 'baffling', because he's not ready to make an impact right now, and with fears of collapsing like last season, he can't get his head around signing a player who isn't ready.

Paul Merson added his own verdict on Sky Sports' The Debate, believing it could take three months for Augustin to get up to speed in English football, adding that Leeds don't have that kind of time to be waiting, with neither pundit particularly convinced by the move.

“I find it baffling to be honest, especially after what happened last season, with what’s happening this season and it almost seems like it’s mirroring what happened last season, and they bring in a forward that’s not ready. That, for me, is something I’m really struggling to get my head around,” said Wright.

“We talk about the lad Augustin, he’s never kicked a ball in this country. It could take three months - Leeds haven’t got three months!” added Merson.