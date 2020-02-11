Sky Sports pundit urges Arsenal not to sell star player, understudy not ready yet

Arsenal should hang on to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's services next season even if the Gunners don't sign him to a new deal, says Paul Merson.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has urged the Gunners to retain the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang next season as it's a lot to ask for Gabriel Martinelli to be relied upon for "15-20 goals" at his age (Sky Sports News).

Aubameyang's Arsenal contract expires at the end of the 2020-21 season and contract talks between the striker and the Emirates Stadium outfit have so far failed to provide a breakthrough.

Martinelli, meanwhile, has enjoyed a superb debut season so far for Arsenal since his move from Ituano last summer, with 10 goals and four assists from 23 appearances in all competitions (Transfermarkt).

Merson, however, worries that selling Aubameyang in the summer and giving the 18-year-old the mantle in terms of being Arsenal's primary source of goals in the Premier League is a lot to ask.

The retired Arsenal midfielder believes that, if the stalemate between the Gunners and the Gabon international persists, the club should hang on to his services next season and subsequently allow him to become a free agent.

"I thought Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would be about 31, 32 when he left, and if I was Arsenal I'd keep him in the summer," Merson told Sky Sports News. "I'd keep him and say, you know what, give him what you can next year and get us into the Champions League and you can go for free. It's hard to buy goals, and he's a natural scorer.

"Gabriel Martinelli could be a top player and I like him, but if I keep Aubameyang I've got 15-20 goals, and that's some doing. To ask Martinelli to come in and do that, you couldn't ask that. We think these players are 22 or 23, but at 18 to do it in this league... I'm a big fan of his, it's just all about timing."

Arsenal are next in action on Sunday when they host Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium.