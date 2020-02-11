Arsenal fans slam Unai Emery's comments about his time at the club

Unai Emery has irked a number of Arsenal fans with his recent comments about Arsenal.

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery spoke to France Football about his experience in the Premier League as Gunners boss.

The Spaniard was shown the door back in November after an abysmal run of results which left Arsenal in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The Spaniard took charge of 78 games as Arsenal's boss but managed just 43 wins. He managed just eight wins out of a possible 20 this season which was simply not good enough for a club of Arsenal's stature.

Emery, as the man in charge, was always going to be held responsible for the side's failures and was sacked as a result. The former Gunners boss, however, seems to view his time at the Emirates as not a total disaster.

He said: "Arsenal was a downhill club for two years when I arrived. We stopped this fall and even started to straighten the club with a Europa League final and a fifth place in the championship, only one length behind Tottenham while we only took a point on the last five days.

"We had the qualification for the CL in hand and it went wrong on the final. But it was a good season and we had the idea to continue this progression.

"But we lost our four captains: Koscielny, Cech, Ramsey and Monreal. We have missed personalities this season to stay on track. And some stars did not have the right attitude and asked for more than they gave."

Arsene Wenger's final two years at the club were underwhelming as the Gunners failed to make it into the top four. However, the performances under Emery, even when Arsenal were winning games, were poor which caused discontent among the fans.

His comments, as expected, haven't gone down well with Arsenal fans on social media. Here are a few of them who strongly disagreed with their former manager's comments:

