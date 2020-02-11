Allardyce reacts to whether London-based player could replace Liverpool's £29m ace

Danny Murphy recently suggested that Liverpool's Roberto Firmino is a player that is replaceable.

Sam Allardyce has raised doubt over whether Liverpool's Roberto Firmino is replaceable after Danny Murphy suggested that the Brazilian could be replaced by somebody else if the situation required, as he told TalkSport.

Speaking to The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show on TalkSport (11/02/2020 at 6:25 am), Allardyce thinks today's game makes it tough for a player like Liverpool's Firmino to be replaced, as he stated that a move for Kylian Mbappe would be 'astronomical' and he doesn't think a player like Tammy Abraham would want to join.

"But who with though [would Firmino be replaced by]," Allardyce asked on TalkSport. "In today's world [who would replace Firmino?]. I believe Danny in what he was saying in the past, but now? Coutinho? Who do you get to replace him and where is he?

Allardyce was then given names of players who could replace Firmino:

On Mbappe: "That would be an astronomical amount. On Ings: "He has been there. On Tammy Abraham: "I don't think so. I think he would be quite happy at Chelsea. He is forging his own career there. He signed a new contract. Sometimes getting them out of London is a bit more difficult than somewhere else."

Chelsea striker, Abraham, is an up and coming talent in the Premier League and Frank Lampard will be looking to use a player like him to challenge for the title in years to come.

But he has a long way to go to match the likes of Firmino, who have been standout performers for a number of seasons now in England's top-flight.

There's no doubt that Firmino is a very underrated figure on Merseyside and without him, the duo either side of him - Sadio Mane and Mo Salah - wouldn't be able to tick like they do.

Firmino's technical ability, first touch, ability to link up play with very few touches, and off the ball movement is what makes him very dangerous in the attacking third.

The Brazil international moved to Liverpool in 2015 for a fee in the region of £29 million [BBC Sport], and he has no doubt been one of the best signings the club has made.

He has already lifted the European Cup with the Merseyside giants, become World Champions following their success in Qatar and is now on course to win a record-breaking Premier League title.