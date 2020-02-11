'A top player, no doubt': Manager blown away by Arsenal loanee's impact

Premier League giants Arsenal have a star on their hands in Huddersfield Town loanee Emile Smith-Rowe - he's scored one Championship goal already.

Emile Smith-Rowe is starting to fulfil his vast potential at Huddersfield Town with Terriers boss Danny Cowley describing the Arsenal loanee as a ‘delight’, in quotes reported by The Examiner.

Not every fresh-faced teen finds himself at the centre of a tug-of-war between Arsenal and Barcelona while most his age are navigating their GCSEs.

But Smith-Rowe, the first player born in the 21st century to score for The Gunners, has always looked bound for greatness. And, one day in the future, we could look back on a short-term spell at Huddersfield as the moment when this uber-talented 19-year-old was transformed from a boy into a man.

Many Premier League starlets have been eaten up in an unforgiving league but Smith-Rowe has taken to the Championship like the proverbial duck to water, producing two goals or assists in four games already.

And former Lincoln City boss Cowley could hardly be more thrilled about his impact.

“He’s a top player, no doubt,” the manager said.

“He’s learning the game and how to influence all different games. Tomorrow, Cardiff will be a new experience for him so we’re trying to give him the game time he needs to get rhythm and flow, which is why Arsenal have sent him to us, to develop him as a player and a person.

“He’s been a delight.”

With Mikel Arteta prowling the Emirates touchline these days, Croydon-born Smith-Rowe can rest easy in the knowledge that his progress at Huddersfield will not be going unnoticed.

The Spanish tactician has already made Joe Willock, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and co integral to his first-team plans at Arsenal and Smith-Rowe will be hoping that, 12 months from now, he is pulling on the famous red and white shirt on a weekly basis.