'£60m': Director names his price for reported Everton target

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are reportedly keen to bring Bologna's Serie A star Riccardo Orsolini to Goodison Park - but they face a Juventus battle.

Bologna have slapped a £60 million price-tag on Riccardo Orsolini, sporting director Walter Sabatini has told Il Pallone nel 7 on ETV (10 February, 9pm), after Everton showed an interest in signing the Italian international.

A 23-year-old winger only joined Bologna on a permanent basis in July but it already seems one of Serie A’s most influential forwards is entering his final few months at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Orsolini has produced eight goals and five assists in all competitions this season with his creativity and class in the final third catching the eye of clubs both in England and in Italy. Goal reports that Everton are big fans of a player who Carlo Ancelotti knows well from his time in charge of Napoli.

But if The Toffees are planning to make a move for Orsolini over the summer, they may have to shatter their transfer record to do so.

“At the moment, it is unthinkable that he could be sold for the figures that have been mentioned in the media (around £22 million),” Sabatini told ETV, as translated by Goal.

“We are a strong club and, if the player were to leave, we would require compensation. I give Orsolini a value of no less than £60 million.”

Everton’s current record signing, the Brazil forward Richarlison, swapped Watford for Goodison Park in a fee worth £50 million two years ago, as reported by the BBC. The Toffees have demonstrated that they are willing to break the bank for players with vast potential in the past though Orsolini, like Richarlison, would be under pressure to thrive with the weight of history on his shoulders.

Calciomercato claimed earlier this month that the Italian could return to former club Juventus at the end of the season with the reigning Serie A champions expected to offer him a contract worth £32,000-a-week.