£15m Celtic and Palace target reportedly set for free transfer, club have no plans to renew £38k-a-week contract

Celtic and Crystal Palace were each credited with an interest with Bournemouth's Jordon Ibe.

A player linked with moves to Celtic and Crystal Palace this season could be available for free in four months' time, according to The Daily Mirror (February 11, page 45).

Celtic (The Express) and Crystal Palace (The Telegraph) were each credited with an interest with Jordon Ibe, but the Bournemouth winger stayed put.

That decision continues to backfire, however, with Ibe now more than four months without a first-team appearance to his name.

 

And The Daily Mirror reports that the 24-year-old 'looks to have played his last game for Bournemouth', after this weekend's court verdict, while the Cherries' boss Eddie how has 'no plans' to renew his £38,000-a-week contract.

It remains to be seen how Ibe's off-field issues - he is due to learn his punishment in March - will affect other clubs' interest in the £15m signing from Liverpool.

But given his age and past potential, a free Ibe should have his suitors.

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.

And Celtic, who could lose Mohamed Elyounoussi, Daniel Arzani and Jonny Hayes at the end of their contracts this summer, and Crystal Palace, who will again have concerns about Wilfried Zaha's future at Selhurst Park, may have reason to be keen.

Celtic and Crystal Palace fans - should your club move for Ibe?

