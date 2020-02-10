'You have to say it': BBC pundit questions £25m Everton ace, suggests rival is better player

Jordan Pickford was questioned once again over the weekend despite Everton picking up all three points.

Chris Sutton has questioned the form of Everton's Jordan Pickford and seemingly suggested that his goalkeeping rival, Sheffield United's Dean Henderson, is a better player and should play ahead of him for England.

Speaking to 606 on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton labelled Everton's man between the sticks as 'dodgy', as his error-ridden ways showcased themselves again at the weekend despite his side recording all three points against Crystal Palace.

"Pickford this season has been dodgy," Sutton told 606. "You have to say it. There are better English goalkeepers than Jordan Pickford out there. Does anybody think that Pickford should stay as England's number one? I don't.

"But with Pickford is he going to win England the Euros? Is he? I think he should be replaced. Henderson [at Sheffield United] I think he's been brilliant this season. Has he [Pickford] been better than Henderson? How are we ever going to know [if Henderson is good enough for England] unless he gets the chance? Dear me!"

The criticism aimed towards Pickford has only increased because the manner in which Christian Benteke scored was a worrying sign for Everton and England fans.

Pickford is Gareth Southgate's number one, but his rashness when trying to collect the ball, his decision-making when coming off his line, and then his inability to stop the most simple of shots is resulting in calls for him to be replaced on the international stage.

What doesn't help Pickford's cause is that there are performing candidates out there who could replace him - the most obvious one being Henderson, who could help Chris Wilder's side finish in a European place at the end of the season.

Nonetheless, since Pickford made a £25 million switch from Sunderland to Goodison Park in 2017 [BBC Sport], there have always been questions about his lack of concentration, calmness and continued mistakes, as he seemingly isn't learning from his costly errors.