'Wonderful signing': Manager says he's so happy to have signed player from Villa

Aston Villa have loaned out Jacob Ramsey to Doncaster Rovers until the end of the season.

Darren Moore has told the Doncaster Free Press that Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey is a ‘wonderful acquisition’ for his side.

Ramsey joined Doncaster on loan from Villa in January, and has already made two appearances for Rovers.

The youngster scored a brace on his debut, and then played 90 minutes on Saturday in a 1-1 draw with Rochdale.

The result was a disappointment for Moore’s side, who were expected to win.

And Moore said: “He’s a wonderful signing and acquisition for us.

“He got the two goal for us on Tuesday night and he’s played the game on Saturday and learned about the different types of games.

“That will be huge for Jacob on his second league outing for us at the football club.

“It’s how we use him and when we use him in the games ahead of us to get the maximum energy and potential out of him.

“He’ll be a good player for us but also it’ll be a wonderful learning curve for him in terms of his future as a footballer.”

Ramsey is considered to be one of Villa’s brightest prospects, so Dean Smith’s side will be keeping a close eye on him at the Keepmoat.

The midfielder has made two first team appearances for the claret and blues this term, which shows just how highly rated he is.

Ramsey will be hoping to play his part in a promotion push at Doncaster, over the second half of the season.

Moore’s men are currently in eighth place in the League One table, three points away from the playoff spots.