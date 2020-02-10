Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Winger became an unlikely hero last night, months after bizarrely snubbing Aston Villa

Olly Dawes
Pione Sisto of Celta de Vigo looks on prior to the Liga match between Valencia CF and RC Celta de Vigo at Estadio Mestalla on February 1, 2020 in Valencia, Spain.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa tried to sign winger Pione Sisto last summer.

Pione Sisto of Celta de Vigo looks on prior to the Liga match between Valencia CF and RC Celta de Vigo at Estadio Mestalla on February 1, 2020 in Valencia, Spain.

Aston Villa have been active in the transfer market since winning promotion back to the Premier League, making a total of 17 signings.

Villa have signed two goalkeepers, five defenders, three midfielders, three wingers and four strikers since their promotion, in the hope of staying up.

They have of course missed out on some signings too, with Celta Vigo winger Pione Sisto one of the players to slip through their net.

 

Marca reported back in August that Villa had made a move to sign Sisto, offering to give him a pay rise and play more first-team football having slipped down the Celta pecking order.

Sisto bizarrely decided to reject them though, leaving Celta disappointed as they didn't have plans for the Danish wide man this season – but he became a hero last night, even if only for that one night.

Celta took on Sevilla last night, and with the game locked at 1-1, Sisto bagged a last-gasp winner, hauling his side out of the relegation zone.

Celta Vigo's Danish forward Pione Sisto (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match between RC Celta de Vigo and Sevilla FC at the Balaidos...

Sisto has given Celta hope of staying up, emerging as an unlikely saviour – but his season as a whole doesn't really justify his decision to snub Villa.

The 25-year-old has started just six games this season, and that was just his second goal. He's a bit-part player for Celta, so his spot for Denmark at Euro 2020 is far from guaranteed.

His moment was last night was great, but you have to wonder how his season would have gone if he had taken that move to Villa, especially with Dean Smith often seeking a spark in the final third.

Pione Sisto of Rc Celta de Vigo in action during the La Liga Santander match between Valencia CF v Real Club Celta de Vigo at Mestalla Stadium on February 1, 2020 in Valencia, Spain

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch