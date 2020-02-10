Winger became an unlikely hero last night, months after bizarrely snubbing Aston Villa

Aston Villa tried to sign winger Pione Sisto last summer.

Aston Villa have been active in the transfer market since winning promotion back to the Premier League, making a total of 17 signings.

Villa have signed two goalkeepers, five defenders, three midfielders, three wingers and four strikers since their promotion, in the hope of staying up.

They have of course missed out on some signings too, with Celta Vigo winger Pione Sisto one of the players to slip through their net.

Marca reported back in August that Villa had made a move to sign Sisto, offering to give him a pay rise and play more first-team football having slipped down the Celta pecking order.

Sisto bizarrely decided to reject them though, leaving Celta disappointed as they didn't have plans for the Danish wide man this season – but he became a hero last night, even if only for that one night.

Celta took on Sevilla last night, and with the game locked at 1-1, Sisto bagged a last-gasp winner, hauling his side out of the relegation zone.

Sisto has given Celta hope of staying up, emerging as an unlikely saviour – but his season as a whole doesn't really justify his decision to snub Villa.

The 25-year-old has started just six games this season, and that was just his second goal. He's a bit-part player for Celta, so his spot for Denmark at Euro 2020 is far from guaranteed.

His moment was last night was great, but you have to wonder how his season would have gone if he had taken that move to Villa, especially with Dean Smith often seeking a spark in the final third.