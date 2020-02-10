Why TikTok's Pass Out Challenge is so dangerous - don't bother with it!

For every wave of hilarious challenge on social media there is one viral craze that is extremely damaging in some way or another. Those circulating the Pass Out Challenge on TikTok need to know that the trend is as dangerous as it is stupid.

Many social media trends are used in a positive manner, from the Ice Bucket Challenge raising awareness of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease to the Floss Dance used in anti-bullying campaigns.

However, there are also trends such as the Pass Out Challenge which defy all levels of common sense.

If you're reading this because you're thinking about taking part then simply don't. It's no exaggeration that challenges such as this could lead to death with a dark history paving a way back to the 'Choking Challenge'.

What is TikTok's Pass Out Challenge?

The Challenge surfaced on TikTok at the very start of February, with some users filming themselves shaking their heads from side-to-side repeatedly, until the passed out.

Thousands of teens have been posting videos under the hashtag #passoutchallenge, with many curious to find out how the challenge and works and others stating that they didn't believe it was real until trying.

However, the health implications are very real and it should be not participated in.

The serious effects of passing out

The Pass Out Challenge causes participants to temporarily cut the flow of blood and oxygen to their brain. This causes users to temporarily pass out, with a moment of lightheadedness as breathing recommences.

Of course, cutting off the very fuel that your brain needs to survive is no joke and there are many dangerous side effects.

There is no guarantee as to how and wen you will pass out, meaning you could fall and injure yourself. And, while passing out for a short period of time may not carry any severe consequences, there is a fine line to tread.

Low oxygen to the brain for over three minutes can result in brain damage and low oxygen to the brain for over five minutes could result in death.

History leads back to the 'Choking Challenge'

A similar challenge plagued the 1990s long before Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Labelled the 'Choking Game', participants used rope to impede their airways in order to achieve the same result and pass out. As reported by Time, over 80 children (ranging from ages six to 19) died while attempting this challenge from 1990 to 2007.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner when the Pass Out Challenge first circulated on Snapchat back in 2014, Dr Nick Flynn said:

"The kids are introducing themselves into an uncontrolled environment. It’s very risky. n performing the pass-out challenge they are mimicking suffocation. They are stopping the chest muscle from moving, which stops the chest from working and you can’t get oxygen to the brain. The brain is then starved of oxygen and the person loses consciousness.

“What is actually going on in the brain is a lack of oxygen similar to when someone is drowning, choking or having a cardiac arrest. It causes brain hypoxia or low levels of oxygen in the brain and that can cause seizures and death. If you have low oxygen to the brain for over three minutes you can get brain damage and if you have low oxygen to the brain for over five minutes it can result in death.

“Kids are experimenting with alcohol and entry level drugs and if you mix these and this activity this is fraught with danger. The children there are more disinhibited and less likely to behave appropriately if there is an emergency. Genuinely it is very scary.”