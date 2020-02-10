Quick links

Our View: Weeks after links with Spurs & Everton, £30m ace nets stunning goal for new club

manager Carlo Ancelotti of Everton FC and manager Roy Hodgson of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 8, 2020...
Tottenham Hotspur and Everton were linked with a move for Emre Can last month.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Emre Can of Borussia Dortmund looks on during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund at BayArena on February 8, 2020 in Leverkusen,...

Only weeks ago, both Tottenham and Everton were seemingly fishing for Emre Can's signature in the transfer market, as his time at Juventus was coming to an end. 

As reported by The Daily Mail, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was keen on a surprise move for the former Anfield man & £30 million player, whilst Tuttojuve.com reported that Champions League-chasing Spurs were also on the hunt for the German's signature.

 

In the end, the 26-year-old ended up at Dortmund, where he made his first start to the club over the weekend and showed those interested parties what they missed out on.

Despite Dortmund falling to a 4-3 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen, Can netted a quite stunning and sublime curling effort from 30 yards to, at the time, give his side the lead.

Here is BT Sport's official Twitter account showing Can's first goal for his new club. 

Given that both the Toffees and Spurs were seemingly keen on his signature, the manner in which he introduced himself to his new Dortmund fans, is perhaps an indicator as to why they were keen on him.

Can has showcased this ability to score wonder goals before because he once netted a quite amazing bicycle kick for Liverpool against Watford three years ago.

Emre Can of Borussia Dortmund scores his teams second goal past Goalkeeper, Lukas Hradecky of Bayer 04 Leverkusen during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Borussia...

Whilst Can is showing that he has this knack to lift the supporters off their feet, that's not even his strongest quality because he also understands how to run a game.

Whether it be from a defensive or attacking standpoint, he reads the game very well, is very strong from a technical standpoint and can be box-to-box if need be.

Either way, it seems as though Dortmund is the place to be if you are a young and up and coming top talent, just like a certain attacking duo in Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland are showing.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund looks on during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund at BayArena on February 8, 2020 in Leverkusen,...

