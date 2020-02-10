'We cannot change that': Keane shares Ancelotti decision at Everton which is 'different'

Michael Keane started for Everton over the weekend as they recorded all three points against Crystal Palace.

Michael Keane has admitted that Carlo Ancelotti's decision to rotate the centre-backs at Everton is 'different' but something 'we cannot change'.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, Keane, who started Everton's win against Crystal Palace over the weekend, commented on his battle for a starting spot and Ancelotti's rotating system.

“I've had to be patient,” Keane told Stadium Astro. “I had an injury a few weeks ago which kept me out but the manager has been rotating the centre-halves.

“Mason and me have been brilliant when we have played. It's hard for me to complain. I just have to train well and that's what I have been doing.

“I know what days like today I will get my chance. I've got to take it - no [it's not the norm for centre-backs to rotate]. It's different. I want to play every game and I am sure Mason and Mina will say the same. But it is what it is, we cannot change that and we are all good friends. It's a different situation but one we have to get used to and hopefully we can all get a lot of game time.”

Keane was a regular under Everton's previous manager, Marco Silva, but since Ancelotti's arrival, it's Mason Holgate who has become a standout performer.

He has seemingly taken the England man's place at the heart of Everton's defence, but their manager changed things up once again over the weekend.

Despite Holgate's strong performances across the backline, including in midfield, Keane and Mina were picked for the Palace clash.

The Holgate and Keane situation is an interesting one because the former Burnley man is an England international, even though he has lost his place in Gareth Southgate's squad recently.

But England's lack of quality at the back, Holgate's recent rise in form, versatility, and showing signs that he is outperforming Keane, surely pushes him towards a potential call up next month?