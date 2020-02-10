Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Villa star admits he's picked up a 'ridiculous' injury

John Verrall
Dean Smith the head coach
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton may not be available for Dean Smith's side again this term.

Tom Heaton of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on November 2, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton has admitted to Match of the Day 2, which was broadcast on the BBC, that his injury was a ‘ridiculous’ one.

Heaton claims that he is making progress, as he looks to come back to full health.

However, the Villa stopper believes that he will be out for the long-term, with patience set to be key.

And even Heaton feels that his injury came about in ‘ridiculous’ circumstances.

 

“Making progress. Obviously it’s massively disappointing, I think it’s going to be a longer one. It’s going to require some patience,” Heaton said.

“At the time I thought I’d dived into the post, that’s how ridiculous it was.

“Watching it back I landed funny as I came down on the knee.

“On the pitch I thought I’d got away with it, but I tried to stand up and with a quick yell of pain I was back down again.”

Dean Smith, manager of Aston Villa looks on before the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

Heaton picked up the injury during Villa’s game against Burnley on New Year’s Day.

His absence is a huge blow for Dean Smith’s side as they battle against the drop.

Although Villa have snapped up Pepe Reina, Heaton had been one of their star performers over the early part of the season, and coping without him will be difficult.

Villa are currently in 17th place in the Premier League table, one point above the drop zone.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch