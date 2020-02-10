Villa star admits he's picked up a 'ridiculous' injury

Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton may not be available for Dean Smith's side again this term.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton has admitted to Match of the Day 2, which was broadcast on the BBC, that his injury was a ‘ridiculous’ one.

Heaton claims that he is making progress, as he looks to come back to full health.

However, the Villa stopper believes that he will be out for the long-term, with patience set to be key.

And even Heaton feels that his injury came about in ‘ridiculous’ circumstances.

“Making progress. Obviously it’s massively disappointing, I think it’s going to be a longer one. It’s going to require some patience,” Heaton said.

“At the time I thought I’d dived into the post, that’s how ridiculous it was.

“Watching it back I landed funny as I came down on the knee.

“On the pitch I thought I’d got away with it, but I tried to stand up and with a quick yell of pain I was back down again.”

Heaton picked up the injury during Villa’s game against Burnley on New Year’s Day.

His absence is a huge blow for Dean Smith’s side as they battle against the drop.

Although Villa have snapped up Pepe Reina, Heaton had been one of their star performers over the early part of the season, and coping without him will be difficult.

Villa are currently in 17th place in the Premier League table, one point above the drop zone.