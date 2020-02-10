Unsworth claims Everton youngster is still a long way off being ready for the first-team

Everton youngster Ellis Simms has still not been handed a chance in Carlo Ancelotti's side's first-team yet.

Everton under-23 boss David Unsowrth has claimed that Ellis Simms is still a ‘long way off’ making it into the first-team.

Simms has been a prolific scorer for Everton’s development squad this season, scoring seven times in 13 games in the league.

There has been calls for the teenager to be brought into Everton's first-team as a result of his finishing prowess.

But Unsworth suggests that Simms is still a fair way off being called into Carlo Ancelotti’s senior line-up.

"We're trying to improve his all-round game," he said.

"When balls are thread through to him, there's nobody better. We know that and he's top-class at that and his finishing is fantastic.

"What we're trying to ask him is to be a member of the team when we've not got the ball and help the team out and certain bits of movement that have been worked on since day one of pre-season.

"His physicality has got to improve, his hold-up play has got to improve. There's a lot of things we know, warts-and-all, that people don't see.

"People see Ellis Simms scored two goals and expect him to be in our first-team. It's a long way off but it's not something he can't do.”

Whether Everton will opt to keep Simms around to work on his game or loan him out in the years ahead remains to be seen.

The youngster can take heart from Anthony Gordon’s progression though, as he has been offered chances in the senior side this year.

Gordon has played twice for Everton’s senior squad this term, and made his Premier League debut recently.

The hope is that Simms can follow a similar path, as he develops more at development squad level.