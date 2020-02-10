Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want £77m player Mauricio Pochettino missed out to Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Philippe Coutinho.

Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs interested in signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona in the summer transfer window, according to The Express.

It has been reported that Barcelona are willing to sell former Liverpool attacking midfielder Coutinho - who is on loan at Bayern Munich at the moment - for £77 million.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are also claimed to be interested in the Brazil international, who can operate as a winger as well.

Tottenham’s reported interest in Coutinho is nothing new, as the 27-year-old was linked with a move to the North London club when Mauricio Pochettino was their manager.

The Sun reported in November 2019 that Pochettino wanted to bring the former Inter Milan player to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on loan in the summer of 2019, but missed out to German giants Bayern.

The Argentine worked with Coutinho at Espanyol, and he himself admitted back in February 2013 that he wanted to sign the Brazilian for Southampton, but Liverpool got there first.

Goal.com quoted Pochettino as saying on February 15, 2013: “I often spoken with him in the last weeks of January. I had him last year at Espanyol, I know him well. But eventually he went to Liverpool.”

Interesting, Spurs will have to compete with Liverpool again for Coutinho this summer, according to The Express, and perhaps Jose Mourinho will be able to get a deal done.