Leeds United

Championship

Tony Pulis delivers verdict on Leeds United’s promotion chances after Forest result

Tony Pulis manager of Middlesbrough looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Middlesbrough at The New York Stadium on May 05, 2019 in Rotherham, England.
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United lost against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Tony Pulis manager of Middlesbrough prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Middlesbrough at The New York Stadium on May 05, 2019 in Rotherham, England.

Tony Pulis said on EFL on Quest TV that he expects Leeds United to clinch promotion from the Championship despite the defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Leeds suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Forest away from home at the City Ground in the Championship on Saturday evening.

The result means that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are second in the Championship table at the moment with 55 points from 31 matches, four points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

 

The West Yorkshire outfit are level on points with third-placed Fulham and only a point clear of fourth-placed Nottingham Forest.

Leeds’s recent form and performances have raised doubts on their ability to finish in the top two of the Championship table this season, but former West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis believes that they will get the job done.

Marcelo Bielsa manager of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 8th February 2020.

Pulis said on EFL on Quest TV: “Leeds were nowhere near their best. I still fancy them to go up.

“They’ve got some terrific players but they’re just a little bit off. What Leeds now need is just a couple of results, very quickly.”

Improvement needed

While Leeds’s recent problem has been their failure to convert chances, against Forest, they failed to create too many chances.

The Reds were arguably the better team over the course of the 90 minutes, and it is clear that the Whites need to step up and put together a run of positive results now.

Marcelo Bielsa manager of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground on February 08, 2020 in Nottingham, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

