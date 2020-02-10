Tony Dorigo reacts to Leeds loss, fans respond

Ex Leeds star Tony Dorigo has called on Leeds' players to find a way to bounce back.

Leeds United suffered more frustration at the weekend as they lost 2-0 at promotion rivals Nottingham Forest.

The Whites are still in the top two in the Championship, but just on goal difference, and are now four points behind top placed West Bromwich Albion.

Former Leeds defender Tony Dorigo sent a message last night reflecting on the defeat.

He backed the effort the players have been putting in, and suggested that just one positive moment can turn everything around.

We’re all disappointed with yesterday’s performance & result. Boys are giving all but are finding it mentally difficult turning the tide. Mistakes creeping in, need a momentum changer, & soon. I’ll always be % behind the team, we go again v Brentford Tuesday #lufc #mot — Tony Dorigo (@tonydorigo) February 9, 2020

Leeds have no time to feel sorry for themselves at all.

Up next is a match away at Brentford, who are just two points back and can leapfrog the Whites with a win.

Off the pitch fans are beginning to panic, and there is a worry the players are too.

Supporters reacted to Dorigo's comments with a range of views, questioning the team's leadership, and also pointing out that Leeds had a big result against Millwall a fortnight ago, which has not sparked any improvement.

Guess the fear is the same thing happening all over again Tony,I for one think the team will turn this round

MOT

✊#MOT #LUFC — Freddie (@FredLeedsfc) February 9, 2020

We need a big result to get us going again. Even just scoring first go is massive. Can see heads go when fall behind. Bielsa loyalty to players must be great to feel but he has to make 3 changes on Tuesday — Darren W (@WorsnopD) February 9, 2020

Tony as an ex professional you know the team needs changing. Phillips back, Douglas in for alioski and Augustine in for Bamford. A 50% augustin is better than a 100% Bamford. Fact — Paul Williams (@paulwilliams105) February 9, 2020

We had the momentum changer against Millwall less than two weeks ago. Coming back from 2 down to win 3-2 against the old enemy should've been the turning point we needed to get out of this collapse in form and/or inability to convert chances in to goals. — Adam Mark Watkin (@adammarkwatkin) February 9, 2020

If they haven't got the bottle to wear the shirt, Should pass it on to someone else..Scared to shoot even from inside penalty box.. Two best players got rid of in summer.Not one Leader in Team. — borisirishwhite (@leinsterwhite) February 9, 2020