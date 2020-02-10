Quick links

Tony Dorigo reacts to Leeds loss, fans respond

Leeds United's Luke Ayling pleads with ref Oliver Langford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground on February 8, 2020 in Nottingham,...
Ex Leeds star Tony Dorigo has called on Leeds' players to find a way to bounce back.

Leeds United suffered more frustration at the weekend as they lost 2-0 at promotion rivals Nottingham Forest.

The Whites are still in the top two in the Championship, but just on goal difference, and are now four points behind top placed West Bromwich Albion.

 

Former Leeds defender Tony Dorigo sent a message last night reflecting on the defeat.

He backed the effort the players have been putting in, and suggested that just one positive moment can turn everything around.

Leeds have no time to feel sorry for themselves at all.

Up next is a match away at Brentford, who are just two points back and can leapfrog the Whites with a win.

Off the pitch fans are beginning to panic, and there is a worry the players are too.

Supporters reacted to Dorigo's comments with a range of views, questioning the team's leadership, and also pointing out that Leeds had a big result against Millwall a fortnight ago, which has not sparked any improvement.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

