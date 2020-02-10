Tony Cascarino thinks player will leave Aston Villa, predicts his next club

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish is reportedly on Manchester United’s radar.

Tony Cascarino predicted on talkSPORT (7:28am, February 9, 2020) that Jack Grealish will leave Aston Villa for Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

The former Villa striker believes that United will try very hard to sign the attacking midfielder this summer.

Cascarino said about Grealish on talkSPORT (7:28am, February 9, 2020): “I think he has got that Coutinho-type of performance. I think there are a number of clubs that could take Jack.

“I think United is where he will go because I think they will be the guys that will go the hardest for him because United now are going to go with a sledgehammer and certain transfers they are going to try to get over the line, and Jack, I think, is going to be one of them."

Linked away

Grealish is one of the best attacking players in the Premier League, and has been linked with moves away from Villa at the end of the season.

According to The Sun, United, Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in the 24-year-old, who prefers a move to the Red Devils.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that Villa will want £60 million as transfer fee for the attacking midfielder.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Grealish has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 23 Premier League appearances for Villa so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 24-year-old scored six goals and provided seven assists in 34 Championship games for the Villans, according to WhoScored.

Leaving Aston Villa

Grealish is a very good player, and if the Villans get relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, then it is hard to see him stay at Villa Park beyond the summer transfer window.