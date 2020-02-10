‘This comes as no shock’: Some fans react to speculation Everton want their player

Everton are reportedly interested in Wigan Athletic forward Joe Gelhardt.

Wigan Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking Joe Gelhardt with a move to Everton in the summer transfer window.

According to The Sun, Everton are interested in signing Gelhardt from Wigan at the end of the season.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Everton’s Director of Football Marcel Brands is “desperate” to secure the services of the 17-year-old forward.

Wigan fans have given their take on speculation that Premier League club Everton are looking at the teenager.

He deserves all the big clubs chasing him but would be such a shame for us to lose Gelhardt with him hardly ever having pulled the shirt on. Starter for me till end of season #wafc — Mike Prescott (@mikeyprescott) February 9, 2020

Everton are plotting a move for our main man Joe Gelhardt, this comes as no shock and Everton will for sure not be the only ones interested, If Bellingham has a 25m price tag then we should be asking for something similar. #wafc pic.twitter.com/rxzqfPR9kj — LaticsNewsPage (@LaticsPage) February 9, 2020

Belligham has played 30 games in Championship and Birmingham don’t need to sell. We’ll be heading for league one and desperate to sell. Lads not going to want to be playing in league 1 when prem teams want him. — Murphy (@MurphyWigan) February 10, 2020

There's absolutely no way we get anywhere near £15m for him if(when) we get relegated. — Murphy (@MurphyWigan) February 10, 2020

He won’t be sold for peanuts at all , won’t be less than 15 million , I’ve heard there is a 20 million clause after so many games and goals — Stephen Foster (@stephen1969SF) February 10, 2020

Hope not — Dave COURTNEY (@DaveCOU07300517) February 10, 2020

Good signing for Everton?

Gelhardt is only 17 years of age, and it is clear that he is not ready to be the leading striker at Everton or at any other club in the Premier League at the moment.

In fact, even at Wigan, the teenager is not guaranteed a place in the starting lineup, with England Under-18 international having made just one start and 11 substitute appearances in the Championship so far this season, according to WhoScored.

However, Gelhardt is a very talented and promising young forward who can be a success at Everton in the long run, and one can understand why the Toffees are reportedly keen on him.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has praised defender Lewis Gibson - on loan from Everton - for his performances for his side.

The Liverpool Echo quotes Barton as saying: “Lewis (Gibson) only played his second ever league game and a lot of balls came down his channel, which he dealt with. He was outstanding and got better and better as the game went on.”