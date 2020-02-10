Quick links

Everton

Wigan Athletic

Premier League

‘This comes as no shock’: Some fans react to speculation Everton want their player

Subhankar Mondal
Joe Gelhardt (38) of Wigan Athletic battles with Caglar Soyuncu (4) of Leicester City during the FA Cup Third Round match between Leicester City and Wigan Athletic at the King Power...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton are reportedly interested in Wigan Athletic forward Joe Gelhardt.

Joe Gelhardt of Wigan Athletic is challenged by Luis Binks of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Youth Cup: Fourth Round match between Wigan Athletic and Tottenham Hotspur at DW Stadium on...

Wigan Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking Joe Gelhardt with a move to Everton in the summer transfer window.

According to The Sun, Everton are interested in signing Gelhardt from Wigan at the end of the season.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Everton’s Director of Football Marcel Brands is “desperate” to secure the services of the 17-year-old forward.

Wigan fans have given their take on speculation that Premier League club Everton are looking at the teenager.

Below are some of the best comments:

 

Leicester City's English defender Ben Chilwell vies with Wigan's Joe Gelhardt (L) during the English FA Cup third round football match between Leicester City and Wigan at King Power...

Good signing for Everton?

Gelhardt is only 17 years of age, and it is clear that he is not ready to be the leading striker at Everton or at any other club in the Premier League at the moment.

In fact, even at Wigan, the teenager is not guaranteed a place in the starting lineup, with England Under-18 international having made just one start and 11 substitute appearances in the Championship so far this season, according to WhoScored.

However, Gelhardt is a very talented and promising young forward who can be a success at Everton in the long run, and one can understand why the Toffees are reportedly keen on him.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has praised defender Lewis Gibson - on loan from Everton - for his performances for his side.

The Liverpool Echo quotes Barton as saying: “Lewis (Gibson) only played his second ever league game and a lot of balls came down his channel, which he dealt with. He was outstanding and got better and better as the game went on.”

Lewis Gibson poses for photo after signing a new contract with Everton at USM Finch Farm on January 30, 2020 in Halewood, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch