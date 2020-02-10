The Sims 4 on PS4: How to change physical appearance of your characters with cheats

Everything you must know about how to change the physical appearance of your characters via cheats for The Sims 4 on PS4.

The Sims 4 is one of the free PS Plus games for February 2020. This means PlayStation 4 loyalists with an online subscription can return to the iconic series for the price of nada. If this is your first time back in the renowned franchise and you're wondering how to change the physical appearance of your characters, in this article you'll discover how to become a masterful cosmetic surgeon thanks to the wonders of cheats.

It's appropriate that The Sims 4 is a part of the PS Plus line-up for February 2020 as this month marks the series' 20th anniversary. Not only that, but EA have also released the Tiny Living Stuff DLC pack on Sony's console after it was previously released on PC at the tail-end of January.

If this is your first time returning to The Sims and its numerically fourth instalment in particular, below you'll discover how to use cheats on the PS4 as well as how to change the physical appearance of your people without starting anew.

How to use cheats for The Sims 4 on PS4

You need to pull up the cheat box to use cheats for The Sims 4 on PS4.

However, before you can use any cheat you want, you must first enable hacks by typing in testingcheats on.

In order to pull up the cheat box, all you need to do is press all four shoulder buttons at the same time. These buttons are L1, L2, R1 and R2.

Before you go making life a breeze for your Sims, you should first know that enabling and using cheats will prevent you from earning trophies with your household.

Also, if you wish to disable cheats in order to make the game more challenging and - to be honest - more fun, all you need to do is enter testingcheats off.

The Sims 4 - How to change physical appearance on PS4

You must use the cas.fulleditmode cheat to change the physical appearance of your people in The Sims 4 on PS4.

Once you've typed this cheat into the cheat box, you must then press X and circle simultaneously on the sim you wish to physically change.

This will bring up the Modify in CAS option that you'll want to select. Choosing this option will take your select sim to the CAS where you can change their physical appearance however you want.

And that's all you need to know about how to change physical appearances in The Sims 4 on PS4.