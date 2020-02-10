Quick links

Talksport pundit thinks ‘lost’ Tottenham Hotspur player will be ‘great’ for another team

Jan Vertonghen is out of contract at Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season.

Tony Cascarino suggested on talkSPORT (6:11am, February 8, 2020) that Jan Vertonghen will have no problem in finding a new club in the summer of 2020 if he leaves Tottenham Hotspur.

The Belgium international is out of contract at Tottenham at the end of the season, and no new deal is in place yet.

Former Chelsea striker Cascarino believes that Vertonghen remains a good player despite being a little bit lost at the moment, and that he will do a great job for another team.

 

Cascarino said about Vertonghen on talkSPORT (6:11am, February 8, 2020): “I think if Spurs lose him, he will do go a great job for somebody else.”

Cascarino added: “He is probably a little bit lost in his career with his contract coming to an end. I just feel there is a real good player in there.”

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur

With just a few more months left on his contract at Tottenham and no new deal having been signed yet, it is hard to see Vertonghen stay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season.

With the emergence of Japhet Tanganga and the progress of Davinson Sanchez, the 32-year-old will find it hard to play regularly between now and the end of the season.

According to WhoScored, the former Ajax star has scored one goal and provided one assist in 16 Premier League games for Spurs so far this season.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

