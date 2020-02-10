Spurs player picked just once by Mourinho has been compared to vital Liverpool sensation

Tottenham Hotspur have loaned defender Kyle Walker-Peters to Southampton.

Tottenham Hotspur may be in the market for a right back this summer, as Kyle Walker-Peters' future seems a little unclear.

The 22-year-old started the season as Tottenham's first-choice right back following Kieran Trippier's departure to Atletico Madrid.

An injury sustained against Newcastle United in August set Walker-Peters back, and since the shock EFL Cup defeat to Colchester in September, he has played just once for Spurs.

That one appearance under Jose Mourinho came in the Champions League against Bayern Munich in December, as Mourinho chose to rotate much of his side.

Now, Walker-Peters has been sent on loan to Southampton for the rest of the season, which will hopefully see him play regular first-team football – especially with Cedric offloaded to Arsenal.

Walker-Peters is yet to make his Southampton debut, but he's already earned a lofty comparison from Saints legend and former right back Jason Dodd.

Dodd has told LoveSportRadio that he thinks Walker-Peters is similar to Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, in the way that he is 'great' going forward, quick and even strong defensively.

There's a long, long way to go for Walker-Peters before he can truly be mentioned around Alexander-Arnold, but Dodd is excited to see him in action because he has taken the step towards playing regularly by leaving Spurs on loan.

“He’s a modern-day full-back like Trent Alexander-Arnold,” said Dodd. “He’s great going forward, he’s quick, defensively which I like, in one-vs-ones, there’s probably not too many people getting by him. You’re looking at a swap as in Cedric getting out, we’ve got a young, hungry lad who wants to come down and play in the Premier League. He knows, obviously, his game time would have been limited where he was and I like it that he wants to play, that’s what’s pleasing for me. He wants to come down here and he wants to play,” he added.