‘Spurs fans would probably agree’: Talksport pundit makes claim about a Tottenham loanee

Danny Rose left Tottenham Hotspur for Newcastle United on loan in January.

Tony Cascarino has said on talkSPORT that Tottenham Hotspur-owned Newcastle United left-back Danny Rose is not the player he was two years ago.

The former Chelsea striker believes that Rose - who joined Newcastle on loan from Tottenham in the January transfer window - had lost that half a yard.

Cascarino, who now works as a pundit for talkSPORT, has said that Tottenham fans will agree with his opinion on the England international, and has suggested that the 29-year-old needs to rediscover his old form during his loan spell at Newcastle.

Cascarino said on talkSPORT, as transcribed by Football.London: “Danny hasn’t been playing and he has had a number of injuries over the last couple of years, some bad ones, and he looks like he has lost that half a yard, which makes a massive difference, especially for a full-back

“Full-backs in the modern game are all quick, they are all athletic, and he had that. When he was playing at his best at Spurs, he was a tremendous left-back. He just lost it slightly, and I think Jose [Mourinho] made a call on him.

“Spurs fans would probably agree that Danny wasn’t as good as he was 18 months to two years ago. And the consequence is he finds himself losing his place, and then going to play football elsewhere.

“It’s football. I have been there myself and you have got to get on with it, dust yourself down, you are still a good player, and you go and prove your trade somewhere else.”

Stats

Rose made 10 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham this season and played four matches in the Champions League before his loan move to Newcastle in January, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the left-back made 20 starts and six substitute appearances in the league for Spurs and played eight times in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Good move for Danny Rose?

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho clearly did not fancy Rose and decided to let him leave last month.

It is a good move for the left-back, as due to injuries to Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett, he will get chances for Newcastle, and it is up to him to make the most of them.