Some Aston Villa fans react to speculation on 29-year-old

Subhankar Mondal
Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland is reportedly on Besiktas’s radar.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Orjan Nyland.

According to Turkish-Football, Besiktas are interested in signing Nyland from Villa in the summer transfer window as a replacement for Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Karius is on loan at Besiktas from Liverpool, but the German goalkeeper has not been too impressive, and the Turkish giants are looking for someone to take his place in the team next season, according to the report.

 

It has been added that Villa’s Nyland is among the goalkeepers that Besiktas are considering.

The 29-year-old joined the Villans from FC Ingolstadt II in the summer of 2018.

According to WhoScored, the Norway international goalkeeper made 23 appearances in the Championship for Villa last season, and so far this campaign, he has played 177 minutes in the Premier League.

Villa fans have given their take on speculation that Besiktas want to sign Nyland at the end of the season, and their reaction on Twitter is mixed.

Below are some of the best comments:

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

