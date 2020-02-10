Some Aston Villa fans react to speculation on 29-year-old

Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland is reportedly on Besiktas’s radar.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Orjan Nyland.

According to Turkish-Football, Besiktas are interested in signing Nyland from Villa in the summer transfer window as a replacement for Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Karius is on loan at Besiktas from Liverpool, but the German goalkeeper has not been too impressive, and the Turkish giants are looking for someone to take his place in the team next season, according to the report.

It has been added that Villa’s Nyland is among the goalkeepers that Besiktas are considering.

The 29-year-old joined the Villans from FC Ingolstadt II in the summer of 2018.

According to WhoScored, the Norway international goalkeeper made 23 appearances in the Championship for Villa last season, and so far this campaign, he has played 177 minutes in the Premier League.

Villa fans have given their take on speculation that Besiktas want to sign Nyland at the end of the season, and their reaction on Twitter is mixed.

Below are some of the best comments:

He deserves to be no. 1, we should stick with Heaton, Reina and Steer if we stay up — Pan Jan (@janluuckar) February 9, 2020

Imo we need to keep him. #utv — BobV3 (@BobVee3) February 8, 2020

No he should be our no1 right now while Heaton is out and maybe stay there when Heaton is back he is becoming a top keeper — Matthew White (@Matthew05928408) February 9, 2020

Would sweeten the Vida deal — KBK_DJ (@KBK_DJ) February 8, 2020

Swap for Vida and go in for Bruce Samba as a replacement — Eli (@EliAVFC) February 8, 2020