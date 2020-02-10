Quick links

Leeds United

Sky Sports pundit thinks senior Leeds man 'wasn't happy' with Bielsa's decision against Forest

Amir Mir
Marcelo Bielsa manager of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 8th February 2020.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pablo Hernandez endured a frustrating evening as Leeds United dropped more points over the weekend.

Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground on February 8, 2020 in Nottingham, England.

Andy Hinchcliffe has claimed that Pablo Hernandez 'wasn't happy' with Marcelo Bielsa's decision to substitute him during Leeds United's 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (08/02/2020 at 18:45 pm), former Premier League defender, Hinchcliffe, noticed Hernandez's 'frustration' at being subbed, as he thinks the playmaker, his teammates and the fans are all feeling the same way because of Leeds' current situation. 

 

"I think it is the substitution [Hernandez is frustrated with]," Hinchcliffe told Sky Sports. "When he was coming across the pitch, he wasn't happy at all. Shaking his head and it really underlines the frustration that he's feeling. That these Leeds players are feeling. And these fans, at this moment."

Hernandez hasn't perhaps been at his absolute best this season, but injuries and pressure on him to make the team tick is taking its toll on the 34-year-old.

Over the course of the campaign, Hernandez has played 22 Championship games for his side, scoring four goals and supplying the same amount of assists for his side [transfermarkt]

Pablo Hernandez of Leeds United is put under pressure by Samba Sow of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground on...

There's no doubt that Leeds are always at their best when Hernandez is at his best, but it does seem as though others need to step up.

The likes of Hernandez, Kalvin Phillips and summer signing Ben White are consistent performers for the team, but more is needed from their teammates. 

Whilst Patrick Bamford bears the brunt of the criticism in terms of not being more ruthless in front of goal, Leeds lack of attacking threat recently will be a worry for Marcelo Bielsa, who given the way Leeds are performing may need to start planning for the play-offs. 

Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground on February 8, 2020 in Nottingham, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch