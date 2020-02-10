Sky Sports pundit thinks senior Leeds man 'wasn't happy' with Bielsa's decision against Forest

Pablo Hernandez endured a frustrating evening as Leeds United dropped more points over the weekend.

Andy Hinchcliffe has claimed that Pablo Hernandez 'wasn't happy' with Marcelo Bielsa's decision to substitute him during Leeds United's 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (08/02/2020 at 18:45 pm), former Premier League defender, Hinchcliffe, noticed Hernandez's 'frustration' at being subbed, as he thinks the playmaker, his teammates and the fans are all feeling the same way because of Leeds' current situation.

"I think it is the substitution [Hernandez is frustrated with]," Hinchcliffe told Sky Sports. "When he was coming across the pitch, he wasn't happy at all. Shaking his head and it really underlines the frustration that he's feeling. That these Leeds players are feeling. And these fans, at this moment."

Hernandez hasn't perhaps been at his absolute best this season, but injuries and pressure on him to make the team tick is taking its toll on the 34-year-old.

Over the course of the campaign, Hernandez has played 22 Championship games for his side, scoring four goals and supplying the same amount of assists for his side [transfermarkt].

There's no doubt that Leeds are always at their best when Hernandez is at his best, but it does seem as though others need to step up.

The likes of Hernandez, Kalvin Phillips and summer signing Ben White are consistent performers for the team, but more is needed from their teammates.

Whilst Patrick Bamford bears the brunt of the criticism in terms of not being more ruthless in front of goal, Leeds lack of attacking threat recently will be a worry for Marcelo Bielsa, who given the way Leeds are performing may need to start planning for the play-offs.