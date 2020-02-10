Steve Nicol backs Adam Lallana to stay at Liverpool beyond the summer

Lallana has been heavily linked with a move away from Liverpool.

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol spoke to ESPN's YouTube channel about the rumours regarding Adam Lallana's future beyond the end of this season.

The former Southampton man's contract at Anfield expires in the summer and he has been linked with a move to a whole host of Premier League clubs.

Former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers wants Lallana at Leicester City and he is allegedly rivalled by the likes of West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal (Telegraph).

Lallana has played 19 times for Liverpool in all competitions this season but only seven of those appearances have come from the start.

A move away makes a lot of sense at this stage of his career but Nicol, a four-time league winner with Liverpool, feels that he will be happy to stay at Anfield as a squad-rotation player.

He said: "As a player, you want to play but I think he seems to me he’s in a stage where ‘I like being at Liverpool, I enjoy being at Liverpool, it’s a great place to be, I’m playing some games, I’m having fun. Do I want to leave Liverpool and go somewhere just to play, where it could be hard work and not enjoyable?'"

"So I don’t think this guy’s going to leave and it’s good for Liverpool that he doesn’t leave because he’s a great squad player. I don’t think he’s going anywhere,” he said.

Lallana certainly has the ability and experience to do a job for Liverpool anywhere across central midfield. The 31-year-old is capable of having a brilliant impact off the bench at times but there is no way that he will be a regular starter.

The England international has a lot to consider from now until the end of the season. Staying at Liverpool increases his chances of winning trophies while a move away guarantees regular playing time.

Is Nicol right in saying that Lallana will stay? Only time will tell.