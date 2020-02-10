Pep Guardiola once called reported Arsenal target Aouar 'incredible'

The Frenchman ran the show when Manchester City faced Lyon in the Champions League last season.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Lyon's exciting young midfielder Houssem Aouar is on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's wish list for the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman, still only 21, is a regular starter for Lyon having played over 125 times for them in all competitions so far. Aouar has played 30 times already this term and has impressively contributed to seven goals and six assists.

Arsenal have struggled in midfield this season with Mesut Ozil and Dani Ceballos not hitting the levels than many thought they would. Aaron Ramsey's departure hasn't helped either which has forced the Gunners boss to look for a new midfielder.

Arteta, who was previously at Manchester City, would have had a close look at Aouar when he played against them in the Champions League last season.

The Frenchman was brilliant on the night and was arguably the best player on the pitch. His performance was noticed by City boss Pep Guardiola who heaped praise on him after the game.

He told Sky Sports: "Houssem Aouar is a very good player. He is incredible. We talk a lot about Ndombele, but Aouar is also excellent. He's always very calm with the ball at his feet, with excellent technical quality. Lyon really has a very good team. There are young people full of quality and I think the team is in place tactically."

Guardiola, arguably the best manager in the world, calling a player incredible certainly makes the football world take notice.

Arteta, who was on the same bench as Pep in that game would have had a similar assessment of Aouar and it is no surprise that he wants him for his side now.

Arsenal would certainly benefit from signing a player of Aouar's quality. The Frenchman is capable of playing anywhere across central midfield and he would finally be the replacement to Ramsey that Gunners fans have been wishing for since last summer.