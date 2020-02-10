Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta heaps praise on 'fighter' Gabriel Martinelli

The teenager has been one of Arsenal's best players this season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke to Sky Sports about young Gabriel Martinelli and the attributes that make him a great player.

The Gunners signed the teenager from Ituano, a fourth-tier Brazilian club, in the summer transfer window. Not many people expected Martinelli to feature for Arsenal as much as he has, let alone score so many goals.

The 18-year-old was given his debut by former boss Unai Emery under whom he flourished initially in the cup competitions.

Arteta, like his compatriot, has kept his faith in Martinelli and he has well and truly repaid it. The Gunners boss was asked about the attributes that make the youngster as good as he is and Arteta explained exactly what makes him a brilliant player.

He said: "For me, the biggest one is his hunger, his attitude and his willingness. After that obviously he is a player that is a threat in goal. He can finish, he can run in behind, he's a fighter but the biggest attribute is his personality every time he is on that pitch. He doesn't care about what type of game (he's playing in), he just wants to win and do his best every single day in training and in games."

Martinelli has certainly shown that he is a fighter having risen to the occasion without fear in the top league. His goal against Chelsea a few weeks ago showed exactly what he is capable of but he still has a long way to go in his career.

With Alexandre Lacazette struggling in front of goal for Arsenal, there is a good chance that Martinelli will be given a good run of games in the coming weeks and months.

If he can continue the same kind of form that he has shown so far this season, he will be a star for Arsenal and that is some feat for a teenager who wasn't even a regular for a fourth-tier Brazilian club this time last year.