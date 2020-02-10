Quick links

Six goals in five games, reported Celtic target justifies his £13m price-tag

Danny Owen
A general view of Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Celtic and Zenit St Petersburg at the Celtic Park on February 15, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are reportedly hoping to sign Ivan Toney from Peterborough United in the summer transfer window.

Ivan Toney of Peterborough United scores his team's first goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Burnley FC and Peterborough United at Turf Moor on January 04, 2020 in Burnley,...

Whatever happens between now and the end of May, the chances of Ivan Toney starting the 2020/21 campaign in the royal blue of Peterborough United look slim.

A week ago, Posh’s outspoken chairman Darragh MacAnthony took to the media to make a promise to his star striker. If Peterborough miss out on promotion back to the Championship, Toney will be free to walk away from London Road with his head held high – albeit for a hefty fee, of course.

But MacAnthony knows better than anyone that things are not often that simple.

 

If Toney does succeed in firing Peterborough into the second-tier, such goalscoring heroics will only increase the speculation surrounding one of English football’s most coveted talents.

There is no shortage of interest on both sides of the border already and, if reports are to be believed, Toney could even be playing European football next season if he plays his cards right. Scottish champions Celtic, the Record claims, scouted the former Newcastle striker during the 4-0 thrashing of promotion rivals Wimbledon on January 21.

And you can imagine that Celtic’s talent-spotters had only good things to say about a rangy centre-forward who looks far too good for third-tier football. Toney scored twice and set up another under the watchful eye of Celtic (talk about acing your audition) and continues to go from strength to strength.

Peterborough United's Ivan Toney, left, celebrates scoring the opening goal with team-mate George Boyd during the Sky Bet League One match between Lincoln City and Peterborough United at...

After a rare off-day against Accrington Stanley, Toney returned to the scoresheet with a laser-guided missile in the 4-1 thrashing of Ipswich Town before netting a double as Peterborough put another top-six rival to the sword; Oxford United.

Toney won’t come cheap of course, The Posh value their star man at £13 million, and Celtic may have to shatter their transfer record if they want to dress him up in green and white next season.

But with 21 goals in all competitions, and six in five games since he emerged on Neil Lennon’s radar, a place in Celtic’s history beckons.

Peterborough United's Ivan Toney celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough United and Lincoln City at Weston Homes Stadium on...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

