Scott Brown says Damien Duff advice has helped Celtic

Celtic beat Clyde 3-0 at the weekend.

Celtic made sure there was no embarrassment at the weekend against Clyde.

A 3-0 away win was enough to win the Scottish Cup fifth round tie at a canter.

Subscribe

Scott Brown scored the second goal, in between strikes from Olivier Ntcham and Vakoun Bayo.

34-year-old Brown always relishes the chance to get on the scoresheet and he credited coach Damien Duff with helping him do it.

He says the Celtic assistant's advice on the timing of his runs into the box paid off.

Speaking to Celtic's official website, Brown said: "It was the perfect yardage for me. Damien Duff always says to get yourself in there and anticipate the ball.

"Luckily enough for me, I got myself in there, got a flick on and managed to get on the end of it."

Celtic are once again favourites to win the Scottish Cup and continue their run of dominance, having lifted the last 10 trophies up for grabs in Scotland in a row.

Brown still has the hunger to win and manager Neil Lennon is not accepting any rest up from his players.

Having advice from young up and coming coaches like Duff pay off too adds a new element too. If he can help keep Brown at the top of his game for as long as possible, Celtic are likely to keep winning.