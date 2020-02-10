Scott Brown makes claim about 'phenomenal' Celtic player after West Ham rumour

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham was reportedly wanted by West Ham United.

Celtic captain Scott Brown has told The Scottish Sun that Olivier Ntcham 'loves it' at Parkhead amid rumours surrounding a move to West Ham United.

The Bhoys bead Clyde 3-0 in the Scottish Cup on Sunday afternoon, with Ntcham smashing home the opening goal with an impressive strike.

Ntcham has really starred of late, flourishing in the 3-5-2 system Neil Lennon has been pushing recently, with the Frenchman joining Brown and Callum McGregor in midfield.

Ntcham's ability to drive and carry the ball forward has been vital, and Celtic seemingly had to stand firm in order to keep hold of him in January.

Foot Mercato reported late in the January transfer window that West Ham United were in 'advanced negotiations' to sign Ntcham, but no deal went through.

West Ham boss David Moyes – a former Celtic defender – may well be familiar with what Ntcham can do, but Tomas Soucek arrived to bolster the Hammers midfield instead.

Ntcham will at the very least see out the season with Celtic, and Brown now claims that Ntcham 'loves it' at Celtic, and is enjoying playing – something that may not come quite so regularly if he ends up at West Ham.

Brown noted that Ntcham can score and create, showing athletic and technical ability to get up and down the pitch but also make an impact in the final third, whilst praised his recent link-up play as 'phenomenal'.

“Oli loves it here, he’s enjoying playing, and showing his quality on the park,” said Brown. “Everyone appreciates that and he tracks back too, which is what the manager wants. As soon as Oli gets it he’s got that drive to go forward. He can go past somebody, he’s got a goal in him, and has the vision to see a pass too. Oli is very confident on the ball and always willing to take it in any situation. He chips in with goals as well, and his finish here was incredible from where he was.”

“He took a touch and whipped it in, and it’s one of those that either goes in at the back post, or someone gets a touch to take it in. That’s what he brings, but he’s also got that drive, he can play wee one-twos. His link-up play with Odsonne Edouard, Callum and Leigh Griffiths recently has been phenomenal,” he added.