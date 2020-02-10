Quick links

Report: West Ham want to raid Euro giants and sign Champions League winner's son

Danny Owen
David Moyes of West Ham United durin Training at Rush Green on February 7, 2020 in Romford, England.
West Ham United are reportedly looking to snare Filip Stankovic away from Antonio Conte's Inter Milan - will he swap Serie A for the Premier League?

Lucien Agoume, Filip Stankovic and Sebastiano Esposito of FC Internazionale look on during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 9,...

West Ham United are looking to raid Serie A giants Inter Milan for goalkeeper Filip Stankovic, according to Calciomercato, though the youngster is keen to stay and fight for his place at the San Siro.

The Nerazzuri have spent much of the last few months offering countless Premier League stars a fresh start in Italy.

But the path goes both ways and, if reports are to be believed, a teenage talent who is yet to make his first-team debut for the Milan giants has been lined up for a sudden move to London.

 

Stankovic, the son of legendary Inter playmaker Dejan, has been a regular for the European giants at academy level, making a real name for himself in the UEFA Youth League in recent months.

And, according to Calciomercato, the Serbian shot-stopper has his heart set on staying in Italy and potentially succeeding the evergreen Samir Handanovic to become Inter’s long-term number one.

Filip Stankovic of FC Internazionale in action during the Primavera 1 match between FC Internazionale U19 and Empoli FC U19 at Suning Youth Development Centre in memory of Giacinto...

Speaking to Inter’s official website last summer, Stankovic admitted that it was a ‘dream’ to represent one of the continent’s biggest clubs.

It looks like West Ham are barking up the wrong tree then, as they attempt to lure Stankovic away from Inter Milan. But no matter.

In Nathan Trott, the England U20 international who has impressed on loan at a struggling AFC Wimbledon, The Hammers already have an excellent young goalkeeper on their books.

Nathan Trott arrives at the stadium ahead the friendly match between West Ham United and SCO Angers on August 3, 2018 in Grodig, Austria.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

