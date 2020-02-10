Report: West Ham want to raid Euro giants and sign Champions League winner's son

West Ham United are reportedly looking to snare Filip Stankovic away from Antonio Conte's Inter Milan - will he swap Serie A for the Premier League?

West Ham United are looking to raid Serie A giants Inter Milan for goalkeeper Filip Stankovic, according to Calciomercato, though the youngster is keen to stay and fight for his place at the San Siro.

The Nerazzuri have spent much of the last few months offering countless Premier League stars a fresh start in Italy.

But the path goes both ways and, if reports are to be believed, a teenage talent who is yet to make his first-team debut for the Milan giants has been lined up for a sudden move to London.

Stankovic, the son of legendary Inter playmaker Dejan, has been a regular for the European giants at academy level, making a real name for himself in the UEFA Youth League in recent months.

And, according to Calciomercato, the Serbian shot-stopper has his heart set on staying in Italy and potentially succeeding the evergreen Samir Handanovic to become Inter’s long-term number one.

Speaking to Inter’s official website last summer, Stankovic admitted that it was a ‘dream’ to represent one of the continent’s biggest clubs.

It looks like West Ham are barking up the wrong tree then, as they attempt to lure Stankovic away from Inter Milan. But no matter.

In Nathan Trott, the England U20 international who has impressed on loan at a struggling AFC Wimbledon, The Hammers already have an excellent young goalkeeper on their books.