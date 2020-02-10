Quick links

Report: Tottenham may target 28-year-old on free transfer - on one condition

Olly Dawes
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing Thomas Meunier.

According to Football.London, Tottenham Hotspur will look at Paris Saint-Germain right back Thomas Meunier if they can't sign Norwich City's Max Aarons.

A new right back is likely to be a priority for Spurs this summer, as Serge Aurier needs competition and Jose Mourinho doesn't appear all that keen on Kyle Walker-Peters just yet.

It's believed that Norwich ace Aarons is a top target, but Spurs may look to Meunier as an alternative target should they fail to prise the talented English youngster away from Carrow Road.

 

Meunier is out of contract this summer, meaning he can leave PSG on a free transfer, and he may feature highly on Tottenham's list of right back targets.

The 28-year-old has racked up more than 120 appearances for PSG since his 2016 move from Club Brugge, winning two Ligue 1 titles whilst playing regularly for Belgium during his time in the French capital.

Meunier does seem like a Mourinho signing; he's a big, physically imposing right back at 6ft 3in tall, he works hard and has enough pace and technical ability to make an impact in the final third.

Meunier may be seen as a more reliable player than Aurier in big games, as the Ivorian's defensive issues have been exposed a number of times, having given away penalties against Liverpool and Manchester City in recent memory.

On a free transfer, Meunier would be a solid addition for Spurs, adding experience to the back four whilst reuniting him with Belgian international teammate Toby Alderweireld – but much may depend on how the pursuit for Aarons goes, despite the two players being very, very different right backs.

