Report suggests Newcastle have made contact to sign speedster; Villa and Lampard also keen

According to The Mirror, Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson is now wanted by Aston Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle United after his move to AC Milan collapsed.

Robinson was all set for a £10million move to Milan at the end of January, but it's noted that the Italian side ran out of time to get a deal done, meaning Robinson's dream move to the San Siro was kiboshed, and he had to head back to the DW Stadium.

It's now claimed that three Premier League sides – Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle – have been in contact with Wigan since that move collapsed, registering their interest for the summer.

Other Premier League clubs may also join the race, with Milan's interest seemingly sparking English sides into life about Robinson, who joined Wigan from Everton permanently last summer following a loan spell.

Robinson, 22, is known for his blistering pace and attacking ability, whilst he already has seven caps for the United States, and is one of the Championship's emerging talents.

Newcastle's interest is fascinating, as they do already have Matt Ritchie at left wing back, and just signed Danny Rose on loan until the end of the season.

Landing Rose permanently from Tottenham may not be easy, despite him having no future there. The finances involved could be a problem, and there's an argument to be made that Robinson is what Newcastle should actually be looking for moving forward.

Robinson is young, athletic, talented on the ball and full of potential, giving Newcastle the potential to make more money on him in the future – something that wouldn't be the case if Rose signs permanently.

Robinson would still have a proven Premier League player to learn from in Ritchie, whilst offering more speed down that flank to give Steve Bruce another option to change the game out wide, so he certainly makes sense as a Newcastle target this summer – possibly even more than targeting Rose permanently, unless he enjoys a stunning loan spell.